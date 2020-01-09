Terri and Robert opened up about the toll the bushfires have taken Getty

Terri confessed that the family have been heartbroken by the devastation they've witnessed.

“It’s just heartbreaking watching these heroic firefighters also trying to save wildlife,” Terri said.

“It’s unbelievable… when these animals are terribly injured, they’re hit by cars, they’re burned, they’re trying to seek solace wherever they can — it really is heartbreaking to watch.”

Robert shared details of some of the animals they've managed to rescue Instagram

Robert, 16, echoed his mother’s sentiments in his interview with People, and spoke of seeing “the devastation from all across the country.”

“It’s really quite overwhelming but when you get the individual animals in — like the koalas, like these little flying foxes — and you put a face to it, it really puts it into perspective, and it really makes it even more devastating because you realise that half a billion animals — that’s half a billion little lives just like these guys — [are in danger]. It’s just such a heartbreaking situation.”

“The bushfires that we’re seeing at the moment are unlike anything in Australia’s history and they’re some of the biggest in the world,” Robert said.

“For us, with the devastation we’ve seen with wildlife and with habitat, we’re really just doing our best here… to take in as many species as possible.”

Bindi shared a photo of her father Steve, telling followers she "wished he was here now to give advice and strength" Instagram

Bindi Irwin took to Instagram on Wednesday to speak out about the Australian bushfire crisis, alongside a photo of her late father, Steve Irwin.

"Dad spent his life working so hard to protect wildlife and wild places, especially in Australia.

"I wish he was here right now to give advice and strength during this time of devastation with the bushfires.

"I know that his spirit lives on through our conservation work and I hope together we can make him proud. 💙🙏🏼" she wrote.