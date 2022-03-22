Thando Sikwila
Bringing her three-year-old daughter, Charlie, along for her audition, Melbourne singer-songwriter Thando Sikwila showcases her impressive pipes during a rendition of Chaka Khan's I'm Every Woman.
“There is nothing wrong with following your ambitions and still wanting to be a mum. It is possible to live your dreams,” Thando says, adding that it was her daughter that "inspired" her to take the Voice stage.
“I think that whatever you do and wherever you go, it’s going to be spectacular,” Rita tells her after the audition.
Alley Eley
After once being ridiculed by a teacher for singing in front of the class, 19-year-old Alley is ready to reclaim her confidence in the singing competition, performing 2000 Wheatus hit, Teenage Dirtbag.
“We get a lot of fuel from the cheerleaders in our lives, but man we get a lot of fuel from the naysayers who say to us: 'you’ll never amount to anything',” Keith tells Alley.
“You have just scratched the surface of something beyond your expectations,” Rita adds.