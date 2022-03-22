Thando Sikwila. Seven

Thando Sikwila

Bringing her three-year-old daughter, Charlie, along for her audition, Melbourne singer-songwriter Thando Sikwila showcases her impressive pipes during a rendition of Chaka Khan's I'm Every Woman.

“There is nothing wrong with following your ambitions and still wanting to be a mum. It is possible to live your dreams,” Thando says, adding that it was her daughter that "inspired" her to take the Voice stage.

“I think that whatever you do and wherever you go, it’s going to be spectacular,” Rita tells her after the audition.

Alley Eley. Seven

Alley Eley

After once being ridiculed by a teacher for singing in front of the class, 19-year-old Alley is ready to reclaim her confidence in the singing competition, performing 2000 Wheatus hit, Teenage Dirtbag.