Fans got given a sneak peek of The Voice for 2022. Seven

"To go from singing in my living room, to singing on The Voice stage..." says one contestant in disbelief.

After witnessing a particularly memorable performance, one of the four judges, Keith Urban, can be heard saying: "that's got me sitting forward."

"I've never heard anything like that."

Joining Keith Urban as coaches are fellow musicians Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, and Rita Ora.

"I've never heard anything like that," Keith Urban can be heard saying. Seven

The 11th Aussie season of The Voice is to be hosted by Sonia Kruger and will see over 60 talented artists attempt to turn the coaches' red chairs in the Blind Auditions.

"What will get me the most is when I feel something; when there's a truth in their voice that speaks to me beyond the sound of just their vocal and I'm able to feel it deeply," Keith told Seven.

Rita added that she was "listening for passion".

"I want to hear how much the person loves to sing and their passion for their artistry.”

"I want to hear how much the person loves to sing and their passion for their artistry," Rita says. Seven

Last year’s winning coach, Guy, said he was searching for a rare "special voice"

"It is worth fighting for as a coach when you hear it."

Jess, meanwhile, has an emphasis on storytelling while performing.

"I want them to make me jump out of my chair to learn more about them as an artist."

The new season of The Voice is coming soon to Channel 7 and 7plus.