The Voice, premieres Sun. 7pm on Channel 7 & 7Plus. Seven

Keith Urban

“I love the spirit of The Voice – the fact that we’re coaches more than judges and that we get to do hands-on mentoring. I’ve learnt that the advice I give is usually what I also need to hear and do myself,” says Keith.

But he also likes to have some fun. “My favourite part of life on set is seeing if we’ll make it to set without crashing the golf cart.”

Guy, Rita and Jess boogie on stage with a contestant. Seven

Rita Ora

Despite going head-to-head for various artists, the British pop star admits that behind the scenes, the coaches are best pals.

“I love being around the other coaches,” Rita says. ”We’ve become like a little family and everyone is so supportive of one another. I’m so grateful to be a part of this experience and to work with such amazing people.”

Jess Mauboy

As a coach, Jess’ best piece of advice is to embrace your past. “As a performer, you have to take control of your own story and dive deep and embrace it – no matter how painful it is,” she says.

“This will help connect you to the words you sing and the story you are telling. Own it!”

Guy knows what the hopeful singers are going through. Seven

Guy Sebastian

“Having been through the process myself is a big reason I joined The Voice,” Guy says, referring to his Australian Idol days.

“There is so much competition and so many ways where everyone is able to get their artistry out there, which is fantastic, but sometimes it can get lost in the wash. So a show like The Voice enables you to spotlight some artists who you believe in."