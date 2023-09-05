Can you get past the error page to listen to the 15 second snippet of Angry? The Rolling Stones

This will be The Rolling Stone's first album with new drummer Steve Jordan, replacing Charlie Watts who has drummed a big part in all their previous albums.

Steve told the Rolling Stones publication, how he "likes creating a groove for Mick to feel comfortable dancing in."

Honouring the memory of Steve by, "going back to the original stuff on the records. The last time I saw them play, in Chicago (in 2019) I was amazed at how Charlie sounded. He sounded so good," Vanity Fair.

Steve Jordan drumming at the performs at soundcheck for "The Music Of Paul McCartney. Getty

We will update you when more information is set to come out tomorrow night exclusively on the Rolling Stones YouTube channel, where the Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon will interview Stones stars Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood.

The Rolling Stones explained, “Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube."

In the meantime, watch the cinematic teaser where Jimmy Fallon listens to the Stones on vinyl when he receives a mysterious call from the Stones' famous phone... who is on the other end?

You can just hear a band member mumbling through the receiver, teasing the new album livestream event.

WATCH NOW: The Rolling Stones new album Hackney Diamonds teaser. Article continues after video.

