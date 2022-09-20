Getty

King Charles himself had a hand in selecting many of the blossoms in The Queen’s wreath and all of them came from royal gardens including Clarence House in London (where Prince William and Princess Kate reside) and Highgrove House in Gloucestershire (where The King lives with Camilla, Queen Consort).

Charles also requested the wreath be entirely sustainable so the flowers are affixed to a nest of English moss and oak branches, rather than the commonly used plastic backing.

Each flower had a special meaning but perhaps none more special than myrtle, the ancient symbol of a happy marriage. The myrtle used was from a plant grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen’s wedding bouquet.

Other flowers in the wreath include:

Rosemary - the symbol of remembrance.

English Oak - the English symbol of strength.

Pelargoniums - the symbol of friendship, happiness and positive emotions.

Garden roses - the symbol of love (of course) but also beauty and courage.

Autumnal hydrangeas - symbolise grace and gratitude.

Sedum - for peace and perseverance.

Dahlias - for commitment and kindness.

And scabious - for pure love.

The only flower missing was the Queen’s favourite flower, Lily of the Valley.

