“In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.” Getty

The note shows Charles has begun using the customary sign off for reigning monarchs. The ‘R’ stands for ‘Rex’, Latin for king. The Queen also would sign off as ‘Elizabeth R’ in her case ‘R’ meaning ‘Regina’ or queen.

Charles’ last letter brought back memories from Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 when the then teenage Prince William and Prince Harry left a heartbreaking note that simply read ‘Mummy’.

“Mummy” Getty

Leaving notes on the royal coffin has been a tradition in the family for years.

When the Queen’s father, King George VI, died the then British Prime Minister left a note reading “For Valour”. The same term is inscribed on the Victorian Cross, which is the highest honour awarded to British armed forces.

Elizabeth herself has left notes on two other coffins. Her mother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, in 2002 and for her dear husband Prince Phillip just last year.

For Philip, The Queen went more personal, signing off not with “Regina” but simply “Lillibet” in a letter that appeared to say in part “I love you”.

Prince Philip died in 2021 Getty

The note to Philip was particularly poignant for The Queen and her late husband as their courtship started with the exchange of letters when The Queen was just 13.

At that time 18 year old Phillip had enlisted in the Royal Navy but the letters kept their relationship alive. The couple were married for 73 years before Phillip passed last year at the age of 99.

Queen Elizabeth was interred into the Royal Vault last night beside Phillip, her parents and her sister.

