Beau Ryan will host The Amazing Race Australia in 2024. Channel Ten

Who is hosting The Amazing Race Australia in 2024?

Loveable larrikin Beau Ryan confirmed that he would be returning to host The Amazing Race Australia for his fifth season inOctober 2023.

He has hosted the action-packed reality show since it was rebooted by Channel Ten in 2019.

Prior to that, actor Grant Bowler hosted The Amazing Race Australia on Channel Seven for three seasons between 2010 and 2014.

The prize money was split three ways by winners Darren and Tristan in 2023 - how generous! Channel Ten

What is the prize money for The Amazing Race Australia?

In seasons where ordinary Australians have competed, they are racing to win $250,000 in prize money.

However, on The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition the celebrity contestants race to win $250,000 to donate to their chosen charity.

In 2023, the $250,000 was divided equally by three and donated to the three finalists' charities: Feel the Magic, Dementia Australia, and the Leonie Jackson Memorial Fund.

Who will follow in Darren and Tristans' footsteps in 2024? Channel Ten

When does The Amazing Race Australia premiere in 2024?

Filming is expected to commence for the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia shortly.

It is currently unconfirmed where in the world contestants will be racing.

Based on previous premiere dates, we can expect the new season will premiere anytime between August and November 2024.

WATCH NOW: The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition 2023 Trailer.

What celebrities are competing on The Amazing Race in Australia in 2024?

Channel Ten has yet to confirm which celebrities will be competing on The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition in 2024.

Speaking with TV Tonight, host Beau Ryan said that he was "happy" to return to the celebrity version for the second year in a row.

"I mean, we had huge success last year off the back of the celebrity version, but I do like the fact that average Australians can compete as well."

"It's only a matter of time before we probably go back to that format. We've got an incredible cast and we are going relatively soon."