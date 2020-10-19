Sylvia Jeffreys (left) and her husband Peter Stefanovic first met in the Channel Nine carpark in 2014. Instagram

How did Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys meet?

Both working as journalists at Channel Nine for years, it’s no surprise Pete and Sylvia eventually crossed paths.

“We met hosting the weekend Today show over the Christmas period a few years ago. That was the first time we met face to face and it was soon after that that we started courting,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2016.

And it seems the sparks between the pair were instant!

Sylvia added: “We sort of bumped into each other in a car park at Channel Nine one day before we started hosting together … I think it was pretty obvious, certainly was to everyone around me – my mum and my sister, in particular, knew that there was something there.”

“I knew that there was something there. We just knew," Pete said of Sylvia in the early days. Instagram

But the relationship wasn’t all smooth sailing. Soon after meeting, Pete left the country to work overseas, quashing their chance of an immediate romance.

“There’s sparks! You see sparks. I got the vibe and then I had to go away, I had to go back to London for a while but we stayed in touch,” Pete explained on the Kyle & Jackie O show.

But while the distance threw a spanner in the works at the start and they didn’t embark on a long-distance romance, the pair built up their friendship and when he returned to Australia, it turned into something more.

“I knew that there was something there,” Pete said. “We just knew.”

Where did Pete Stefanovic propose?

Pete sure knows how to pull out all stops to put a ring on it!

The journalist got down on one knee in the very romantic location of the vineyards in Bordeaux, France while he and Sylvia were gallivanting around Europe in 2016 – and she said yes.

Revealing the details of the proposal on the Today show, Sylvia admitted she wasn’t expecting it.

She said yes! Pete popped the question in France in 2016. Instagram

“It took me completely by surprise, to be honest, he got me alright,” she confessed.

“We were in France, which has always — and now more than ever — held a special place in our hearts.”

And Peter's choice of diamond dazzler was nothing short of perfect!

Explaining that her now hubby co-designed the ring with Sydney’s Nader Jewellers, Sylvia gushed, “It’s exquisite. I can’t believe it’s on my finger — I would have accepted a burger ring from Pete.”

Sylvia and Pete tied the knot in Kangaroo Valley, NSW in 2017. Instagram

When and where did Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys get married?

In a stunning outdoor ceremony held at the exclusive Ooralba Estate New South Wales’ picturesque Kangaroo Valley in 2017, Sylvia and Pete said their “I Dos” in front of 160 friends and family.

For her special day, Sylvia stunned in a custom-made Rebecca Valance bridal gown with a plunging neckline and intricate beading, topped off with a stunning cathedral veil.

For her special day, Sylvia stunned in a custom-made Rebecca Valance bridal gown. Instagram

The guest list included celebrities such as Lisa Wilkinson, Richard Wilkins, Airlie Walsh and former Neighbours star Holly Valance and her billionaire husband Nick Candy.

Pete’s brother Karl Stefanovic was the best man, and his speech was comedic rendition of Oasis' Champagne Supernova.

At one point, the lyrics of Karl’s version of the song paid homage to Sylvia’s “great behind”, as well as 60 Minutes' child abduction bungle - which saw Channel Nine journalist Tara Brown spend two weeks in a Lebanese jail.

Sylvia and Pete share eight-month-old Oscar. Instagram

How many kids do Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys have?

Just after they tied the knot, Sylvia admitted to the Australian Women’s Weekly that she and Pete would “love a house full of kids.”

And it wasn’t long before the couple got their wish, welcoming their first child, a son named Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic, in February 2020.

"Our beautiful boy, Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic 💙 3.4kg, deep blue eyes and perfectly healthy. He's absolute magic." Sylvia wrote on Instagram to announce the news.

Meanwhile, Pete added: "We've got our own Oscar! I'm so unbelievably proud of @sylviajeffreys and our new best mate. Love is strong. Life is fantastic."

Playing happy families! Instagram

In October 2020, Sylvia emotionally revealed their son had been a result of IVF treatments.

"I know from my own personal experience of IVF that so much goes into having a successful embryo and having something sitting there that gives you the opportunity to make life for your family," Sylvia tearfully said during a segment about embryo on Today Extra.

Just days later, she and Pete revealed they are expecting their second child together, a baby boy.

Alongside a photo of husband Pete holding their eight-month-old son Oscar, Sylvia wrote: “When you found out you’re getting a best bud for life. Oscar’s little brother due in April next year. We are so lucky.”