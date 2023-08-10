Fun Sock Subscription Box, approx. $17 at Cratejoy
Coming in as one of the most-rated sock clubs on Cratejoy, the Fun Sock Subscription Box will send you a package with a fun, brand name and high-quality socks every month.
Sockgaim, $17.95 at isubscribe
Fun, colourful designs and patterns await in this subscription box, with Sockgaim offering unisex designs that are designed in Australia by Australian artists.
Sock of the Month Club, $46.51 at Etsy
With over 1,300 reviews, you can’t go wrong with the Sock of the Month Club. With the choice of either men’s or women’s crew socks, you’ll get a new pair in funky patterns and bold colours every month.
Sock Subscription Box Club, approx. $15 at Foot Cardigan
With socks for all feet sizes, each delivery from Foot Cardigan will see you sorted with high-quality fun socks, along with some “useless” fun facts.
The Solesmith Subscription, $132 at Hardtofind
Choose between black, blue or red socks (or alternating) to receive a new pair of crisp cotton socks every month. Plus, all the pairs come packaged in a gorgeously printed small laundry bag.