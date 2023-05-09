Knobby Undie Club, $25 per month at Knobby
As a Knobby Undie Club member, you’ll receive a new, surprise design each month to enjoy ultra-light, super soft and crazy comfy undies. The brand has also launched a bold capsule collection of underwear, Heart of Gold, to have you feeling extra cheeky.
Period & Leak-proof Underwear, $74.95 per pack at Boody
Known for their organically grown bamboo underwear, you can’t go wrong with a pair from Boody. While it only offers one-off buys, the brand has also recently launched a period and leak-proof range (which is 100 per cent PFA free), so you can rock the style all month long.
Bralette Sets, approx. $68 per month at Underclub
Get a curated delivery of matching bralette-and-underwear sets, or underwear only, every month with Underclub. You simply take a style quiz so you can get the exact fit, colour and style that you’re looking for. You can’t go wrong.
The Queen Box, approx. $68 per month at Empress Mimi Lingerie
If you’re wanting to up the ante and get fabulous full sets of lingerie delivered to you monthly, then the Queen Box is just what you’re looking for. You’ll be treated to a matching set from categories like bras and bralettes, bodysuits, sleepwear, negligees, and camisoles.