It's wintertime - and you know what that means! Scarf weather... (+ long sleeve layer, heating, thick blanket, tea, and fuzzy sock weather).

The air has noticeably shifted and, while the cold snap threatens to freeze us to the bone, the need for layers has resounded loud and clear.

Practical and stylish, scarves are one of the (few) joys of icy temperatures. With so many options, however, they can be hard to choose between.

