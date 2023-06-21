HEATTECH Scarf, $29.90 (currently $19.90) at Uniqlo | SHOP NOW
This classic basic has everything you need from a scarf - it's silky, non-itchy, and (best of all) warm. Made with Uniqlo's custom Heatteach fabric, the affordable staple absorbs and retains warmth for the extra nippy days.
Double Sided Winter Scarf, $49.95 (currently $24.98) at Myer | SHOP NOW
One scarf, two ways. This reversible scarf gives wearers the best of both worlds. In the perfect in-between length, this piece will be sure not to drag when wearing.
WATCH: 3 ways to style a scarf. Article continues after video.
Cape Women's Larisa Check Scarf, $29.99 at Anaconda | SHOP NOW
If there's one thing Anaconda is known for, it's their warm basics. In a classic checked pattern, the soft-to-the-touch piece has been brushed for extra warmth.
&me Women's Blanket Check Scarf - Multi, $15 at Big W | SHOP NOW
If a warm blanket and standard scarf had a baby, it would be this scarf. For the affordable price of $15, Big W promise optimal cosiness in the form of longer width.
Soft Checked Plaid Shawl, $60 (now $35) at UGG Express | SHOP NOW
This multi-tasking shawl doubles as a blanket and a scarf. With extra surface area, stay extra cosy during the dreadfully chilly days.