The 1998 cast of Charmed. Getty

Combs added that she was surprised by the accusations made by Milano as she couldn't recall any “brawls” or “harsh words exchanged” between Doherty and Milano.

Doherty also shared that she couldn't understand the accusations.

"I lived a year after that sort of replaying everything in my brain and really trying to find those moments. I don't ever remember being mean to her on set,” she said.

"I remember an episode I directed where she did something on the Christmas break and they asked me to work around some things with her and I had no problem with it.

“I couldn't have been more kind and understanding."

Doherty shared that she wished she had fought harder at the time.

“I definitely would’ve sued and I would’ve been honest about the situation because the rumours followed me regardless," she said.

"As you get older, you accept that a situation happened. Acceptance and moving on with your life does not equate to forgiveness. You just learn a lesson and look at somebody differently and move on.”

Doherty and Combs were very close at the time. Getty

During part two of the podcast, Combs said that she never wanted to do the show with Doherty and opened up about her relationship with costars Milano and Brian Krause who portrayed Leo Wyatt, the sisters' guardian angel, for the duration of the series.

Combs shared that the whole situation was made even more complicated because of personal dynamics.

Milano and Krause, who played Comb's on-screen husband, were dating at the time... Doherty was also dating Julian McMahon, who played Milano's on-screen love interest.

"You know, Brian and she (Milano) were dating at the time when this all went down, which, to me, us being completely oblivious, to me was the worst part. Where, it was all sort of part of this plan that was happening and unfolding through over months. It was months of that year," said Combs.

"You were dating Julian [McMahon, who played half-demon Cole Turner]. So you guys were off in that world. Brian was off with Alyssa."

Combs said that she later received an apology from Krause.

"He just recently — it was about a year ago — in France, we were on stage at a panel that was filled with many, many people, and he just kind of paused," Combs explained.

"He looked at me like he forgot something, and I kind of looked at him like, 'What? What's the problem? Why are you looking at me like that?'" continued Combs. "And he just looked at me while someone was asking a question and just went, 'I'm so sorry.'"

"And I was like, 'Sorry for what?' I was like, 'Are you going somewhere? What's happening?' He just shook his head, and he goes, 'I'm so sorry.' Because we had talked a little about it on stage without talking about it. Because still no one was allowed to talk about it."