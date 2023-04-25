Russell Crowe has revealed he thought the first Gladiator script was “rubbish.” DreamWorks

Russell explained that these sequences involved different types of chariots and how “some famous gladiators had endorsement deals” for products like olive oil. He then admitted that he did not think these scenes would be received well by a “modern audience.”

“They’re gonna go, ‘What the f**k is all this?’ The energy around what we were doing was very fractured,” Russell said.

The only reason Russell decided to stay and film Gladiator was because he had “faith” in director Ridley Scott.

WATCH: Russell Crowe responds to rumours he is dating Terri Irwin

“He [Ridley] said to me at one point in time, ‘Mate, we’re not committing anything to camera that you don’t believe in 100 per cent.”

Russell then disclosed that he and Ridley agreed to keep and film just “21 pages” of the original 110 page Gladiator script.