New Idea is told Chris and Rusty’s “binding bromance” was on full display during the star-studded outing, with insiders insisting father-of-three Chris is currently trying to convince the actor-turned-rugby figure to co-produce a sequel to Russ’ Oscar-winning film, Gladiator!

“Chris is in awe of Russell,” says an insider close to the Byron Bay-based star. “He hangs off his every word and Russ has really taken him under his wing.”

Since Russell joined Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently filming in Sydney, the two are said to have spent hours talking, and are even sharing script ideas.

Interestingly, the source says it was actually Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky, who also attended the NRL match late last month, who planted the seed for the Gladiator sequel.

“She’s often joked they could easily pass off as father and son – and Russell thinks he could be the only man to credibly play his son in a Gladiator sequel,” explains the source.

Chris and Russell’s close bond comes at a poignant time for the Oscar winner, who last week revealed the passing of his father, John Alexander Crowe.

The star, who turns 57 this week, shared the sad news on Twitter.

“Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away,” he said, in a series of touching posts.

“I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world whose heart he touched … and his cheeky attitude to everyone and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news,” the star continued.

