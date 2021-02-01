After her hubby Chris has been in the spotlight for many years, Elsa is finally getting her time to shine! Instagram

“He’s been working himself to the bone for almost a decade while she’s been in charge of everything on the home front,” says the insider.

According to the source, the Spanish-born star, 44, didn’t give the project a second thought.

“When this came up, Elsa jumped at it immediately – it’s a chance for her to step out on her own and be so much more than Mrs Hemsworth. She’s such a talented actress.”

Carmen, pencilled for a 2022 release, has already caused a buzz in Maroubra, Sydney, where production is currently underway.

Last week, Elsa was spotted on set filming a steamy beach scene, which saw the mother-of-three being chased by a handsome co-star.

The couple share three kids: India, eight, and six-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan.

There’s certainly pressure mounting on Elsa’s screen return. In 2018, her role in Netflix Australia’s first original series, Tidelands, was met with harsh reviews, before reports confirmed it would not be renewed.

Over the years, Chris, 37, has praised his wife for pressing pause on her own career so he could make a name for himself in Hollywood.

“We fell in love, and then my career happened and it was all-consuming. Thank God that she stuck through that period where I was focused on just that,” Chris said of his marriage.

“She gave up all of that and is with the kids every day and is the greatest mother in the world. And I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

"I'm the luckiest guy in the world," Chris said when asked about his relationship with Elsa.

On Elsa’s part, she has said: “It was his moment, and I wanted him to take advantage to work more ... I wanted to focus on my children because I had already worked a lot.”

However, beyond her promising career prospects, insiders say Elsa is also enjoying making new friends and networking outside of her husband’s usual crowd of Hollywood heavyweights.

The production also stars Normal People heart-throb Paul Mescal, and we’re told the whole cast has quickly become one big family. Elsa has even found a work BFF in co-star, Rossy de Palma, and has enjoyed showing off her favourite local hotspots to the cast and crew.

“She gets on amazingly well with Paul, too,” adds the source. “Elsa feels super empowered to be back playing sultry, saucy, fun roles!”

