Rugby Australia will pay the Wallabies an extra $175,000 each if they win the World Cup final on October 28 in Paris, the Sydney Morning Herald has revealed today.

According to informed sources who spoke with the SMH, every member of the 33-man playing squad would receive the money. This “secret bonus” is on top of their salary and does not include the additional bonus the Australian men’s rugby will get if they make it past the quarter-final.

While the Australian team is not currently predicted to win, there are other opportunities for them to pick up additional bonuses throughout the World Cup.

