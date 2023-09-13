When asked why the sports club is celebrating the anniversary, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo revealed: “Thirty years on, Tina Turner’s 1993 performance remains one of the great(est) Grand Final moments."
Andrew continued, "This collaboration is a perfect way for Rugby League to pay tribute to Tina and everything she did for our game, and it will be a special moment for fans amongst the outstanding entertainment on offer on Grand Final day.”
Plus, famous Australian rock band, King Stingray will also perform in both English and Yolŋu Matha!
Ruvu Ngwenya makes a touching tribute to her real life character Tina Turner as she climbs the Sydney Opera House just like she did.
Getty, Instagram
What is Tina Turner: The Musical about?
The musical follows the inspiring true story of how Tina changed the rules to make room for music legends to come.
You can sing along with Ruva Ngwenya who plays on stage Tina Turner, at a show in Sydney currently or at Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne in 2024!
If you can't wait until then, don't worry, you have the NRL Grand Final performance to look forward to!
The musical was honoured to be chosen to headline, with producer Paul Dainty exclaiming: "Tina Turner is an icon in the world of music and entertainment, and her incredible journey from adversity to superstardom has inspired countless individuals around the globe."
Paul continued, "To have our production as the centrepiece of the NRL Grand Final entertainment is testament to the enduring power of Tina's music and her indomitable spirit."
Tina Turner singing Simply The Best at the NRL Grand Final in 1993.
NRL
When and where is the NRL Grand Final 2023?
This year the NRL Grand Final will be held at Accor Stadium in Sydney, NSW.
Mark your calendars for Sunday, 1 October, kicking off at 5pm and ending at 10pm.
Tickets are still available to watch Tina Turner: The Musical and the NRL Grand Final playoffs of course!