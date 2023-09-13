Tina Turner is returning to the NRL Grand Final 30 years later, through her musical!

In 1993 the rock and roll Queen herself graced Australia with a preperformance for the ages.

Singing Simply The Best to get fans and players themselves pumped up as the Brisbane Broncos fought St George Dragons for eternal glory.

Tina sadly passed away on 24 May, 2023 aged 83 in Küsnacht, Switzerland. Reunited with her son Craig who passed away in 2018.

This honourary performance proves that even three decades later her legacy still and will always live on.

WATCH NOW: Tina Turner's NRL grand final 1993 performance. Article continues after video.