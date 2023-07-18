Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones with co-captains James Slipper and Michael Hooper. Getty

Karlinberg Entertainment has confirmed that filming for the upcoming Stan original has commenced, an air date however, is unlikely until the latter half of 2024, especially considering the world cup will not conclude until the very end of October.

According to Karl, the series will provide audiences with a front-row seat into the lives and mindsets of Aussie rugby legends, including co-captains Michael Hooper and James Slipper.

"Absolutely everything is on the line for Australian Rugby's future in the coming seasons. From the boardroom to the boots, it's an all in full court press for survival."

"It starts here. And viewers will have a front-row seat to it all," he added.

The docuseries will provide rugby fans an intimate look into the lives of the Wallabies. Instagram/The Wallabies

CEO of Rugby Australia, Phil Waugh, said it was "truly an exciting time" for Karlingberg Entertainment to come on board to document the Wallabies.

"We think this is the perfect opportunity to go into the inner sanctum of the Wallabies to tell the real stories and let Australians get to know the personalities at the heart of this journey."

"Win, lose or draw, it promises to be fascinating viewing."

Chief Content Officer at Stan, Cailah Scobie added: "Viewers will experience a unique and unadulterated journey following Eddie Jones and the Wallabies, and we can't wait to share with audiences the raw passion and emotion of a team looking to capture a third Webb Ellis Cup."