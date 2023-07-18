In news that no one (and by that we mean everyone) saw coming, long-running Today Show host Karl Stefanovic is expanding his influence on Australian media with the creation of his own production company aptly named Karlinberg Entertainment.
If you're wondering where the 'inberg' part of the name comes from, Karl has partnered up with property tycoon Richard Weinberg for the exciting new business venture.
As business partners, the pair are set to produce numerous original movies, television series, and documentaries for the screen, their first being a Stan original documentary series that follows the boys in the gold and green aka The Wallabies as they embark on their noble quest to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
According to the official synopsis for the currently untitled docuseries, audiences will be treated to unparalleled access to the national men's rugby team as they train physically and mentally for what awaits them in France.
For rugby union fans, the series is a real treat, given it is the first of its kind to follow the Wallabies so intimately in over three decades.
Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones with co-captains James Slipper and Michael Hooper.
Getty
Karlinberg Entertainment has confirmed that filming for the upcoming Stan original has commenced, an air date however, is unlikely until the latter half of 2024, especially considering the world cup will not conclude until the very end of October.
According to Karl, the series will provide audiences with a front-row seat into the lives and mindsets of Aussie rugby legends, including co-captains Michael Hooper and James Slipper.
"Absolutely everything is on the line for Australian Rugby's future in the coming seasons. From the boardroom to the boots, it's an all in full court press for survival."
"It starts here. And viewers will have a front-row seat to it all," he added.
The docuseries will provide rugby fans an intimate look into the lives of the Wallabies.
Instagram/The Wallabies
CEO of Rugby Australia, Phil Waugh, said it was "truly an exciting time" for Karlingberg Entertainment to come on board to document the Wallabies.
"We think this is the perfect opportunity to go into the inner sanctum of the Wallabies to tell the real stories and let Australians get to know the personalities at the heart of this journey."
"Win, lose or draw, it promises to be fascinating viewing."
Chief Content Officer at Stan, Cailah Scobie added: "Viewers will experience a unique and unadulterated journey following Eddie Jones and the Wallabies, and we can't wait to share with audiences the raw passion and emotion of a team looking to capture a third Webb Ellis Cup."