The publication also claims The Queen is in the process of getting familiar with using FaceTime and Skype.

She will also hold video conferences with those working on the frontlines including emergency service workers, volunteers and charities that are fighting the COVID-19 crisis.

A royal aide revealed: “Nothing will be ruled out to ensure Her Majesty is able to keep in touch and offer thanks and reassurance to everyone she needs to.”

The news comes after a royal aide at Buckingham Palace has tested positive for the virus.

The Sun reports the worker tested positive while The Queen was still at the residence.

The publication reports that the aide tested positive for the killer virus earlier last week.

A source revealed: “The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. But the Palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it’s not inconceivable it would be affected in some stage.”

A spokesperson for the royals refused to comment on the individuals diagnosis.