A royal aide at Buckingham Palace has tested positive for coronavirus, a new report has revealed. Getty

“We wouldn’t comment on individual members of staff.

“In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we have taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved.”



The Queen will remain at Windsor for the foreseeable future with husband Prince Philip, 98.

Meanwhile, a new report has revealed that the Palace scrapped the idea of televising The Queen's statement on the coronavirus outbreak because of health concerns.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told podcast HeirPod there were two reasons behind the decision to scrap the idea of a TV address.

She revealed: "There is a real sense that they need to keep the focus and keep the airwaves clear for the experts, for the doctors, for the Prime Minister."

Arbiter continued; "This was a way to get the message out there - it could be printed on newspapers, posted on social media, read out on broadcast. It could reach a huge number of people without taking away airtime.



"It is inevitable that at some stage she will address the nation. I hope it is not because things have gotten considerably worse but that we are coming out the other side.



"But I think, that kind of decision would have been made for purely practical reasons and not wanting to overstretch resources.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth will be at Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future. Getty

"It was also perhaps wanting to limit the number of people around the Queen as well.



"We know that when the Queen gives an address, there are a lot of people involved.



"There is lighting, and sound, and hair and make-up, and producers, and directors, and, at least in the US every, major news station has reported a positive coronavirus case.



"There is an abundance of caution given the Queen's age and that she and Prince Philip are protected. So that impacted the decision-making."