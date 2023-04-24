Princess Mary is all set for her first official visit to Australia since 2013! Getty

Thankfully, the Queen got the all clear, meaning Mary was free this week to undertake her first official visit to Australia since 2013! She’s stopping in Sydney, along with Vanuatu and Fiji, to highlight climate change issues in the Pacific.

“Most of it is business, but Mary plans on spending every non-working moment soaking it all up – the smells, the sounds … even the cackling kookas!” says a friend of the Tassie-born royal.

“No-one is more relieved than Mary and Fred that the Queen is doing so well.”

“She looked incredibly sprightly on the balcony, so the pressure’s off – for now. Mary is free to enjoy her time Down Under.”

