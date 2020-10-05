Princess Eugenie (right) recently delighted fans with the news that she and hubby Jack Brooksbank (left) are expecting their first child together. getty

The Duke of York came under fire for his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 after being arrested for procuring a minor for prostitution.

When Kate asked whether the baby news was a much needed boost for the Yorks, Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl replied it was – albeit in Andrew’s absence.

“It is happy news in a really tumultuous time for the Yorks,” Katie began.

“We've all been waiting for this announcement because it's two years now since [Eugenie and Jack] were married and they’ve been together for 7 years.

“I think we were all waiting, we were all on baby bump watch, but it’s great for the Yorks that it’s come in - obviously during what has been a pretty tough year.”

Katie went on to say that, similar to Beatrice’s recent nuptials to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, there was no mention of Prince Andrew following Eugenie’s baby announcement.

Royal experts have suggested that Prince Andrew's (pictured) ongoing scandal has overshadowed his daughter Eugenie's baby announcement. Getty

“Of course, Sarah [Ferguson] jumped on the bandwagon, but there were no pictures of Andrew and you feel, like at Beas wedding, he's completely been erased,” Katie added.

Kate chimed in: “He has been silenced it would appear… no reference whatsoever.”

When the host then asked Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Meyers whether Andrew had been spotted, he replied that he hadn’t, apart from the occasional sighting at Balmoral.

"We haven’t seen him in a couple of months,” Russell said.

According to reports, the Duke of York has been accused of evading US prosecutors, who are keen to question him over his contacts with the late financier.

“As long as this attention is on him of not speaking to the FBI, not inking a date in his diary to go over and speak to US investigators, he's going to have to keep in the shadows.”

Sarah Ferguson (left) has remained loyal to Andrew (right) throughout the scandal. Getty

Later in the interview, when Kate mentioned how it hasn’t been easy Fergie, who has remained loyal to Andrew, Russell reiterated how the prince has prolonged the situation.

“It has not been easy, the family are going to go through an awful lot,” Russell began.

“They've recently had a wedding and now they’ve got a baby on the way so there is a glimmer of hope for them, but this cloud is going to hang over the family as long as Andrew isn’t cooperating.”

The comments come after Buckingham Palace issued a statement, which confirmed the news Eugenie, who is tenth in line to the throne, was pregnant.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the statement read.

The Royal Beat is available on True Royalty TV