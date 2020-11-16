Reunited! Is Prince William and Harry's feud finally coming to an end? Shutterstock

Royal author Phil Dampier explains how the memorial event marking the end of World War I was the catalyst for Harry’s change of mind.

“Harry was devastated when he was told a wreath wouldn’t be laid on his behalf at the Cenotaph,” explains Phil.

“Harry has to understand what his grandmother told him right from the start of ‘Megxit’. He can’t be half in and half out of the royal family. He has burnt his bridges and he can’t seem to accept the consequences of his actions.”

Charles, William and the rest of the royal family marked Remembrance Day in the UK, while Meghan and Harry commemorated the day in Los Angeles. Getty

But it seems this was the last straw for the troubled royal, who until now, hadn’t been expected to reunite with the rest of the royal family until next year.

Harry, it’s now been revealed, is planning on jetting into the UK as soon as possible, but Phil believes this may be thwarted due to current travel restrictions.

“I’m sure he would have liked to have been at his father’s 72nd birthday celebrations and for Christmas,” Phil continues.

“But I can’t see him returning to the UK until next summer when a statue will be unveiled of his mother, Diana, at Kensington Palace.”

This, he believes, would be a far better time for the brothers to mend their relationship.

“That will be a rare chance for him and William to put on a united front and begin to make their peace.”

Sources say Meghan is not interested in mending the royal rift. MEGA

But whether Harry can wait that long seems unlikely. In June, Prince Charles made his frustrations clear at not being able to see his son and grandson during an appearance on the UK’s Sky News.

“Fortunately, at least,you can speak to them on telephones and occasionally do this sort of thing,” he said, referring to talking via video conferencing. “But it isn’t the same, is it? You really want to give people a hug.”

Phil adds that Harry will be feeling frustrated about not getting back to the UK.





“Charles must be upset that he’s seeing so little of his son and grandson,” Phil says.

“The big question is whether Meghan will turn up when Harry does decide to return. And if she stays in the US with son, Archie, then we will know the problem is only going to get worse,” he says.

“It’s fair to assume she’s not interested in repairing relations with the royal family,” Phil concludes.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!