In 2006, Nicole wed fellow Australian Keith Urban, a country singer she had first met 18 months prior at a G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles.

Two years later, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter they named Sunday Rose.

Then in 2011, their family was completed by the arrival of Faith Margaret, who was welcomed into the world via surrogate.

As for Tom, he went on to marry actress Katie Holmes in 2006 after just two months of dating, who fell pregnant with her first and only child Suri, who was born in April 2006.

While Nicole and Keith's marriage is as strong as ever, Tom and Katie's marriage ended tumultuously in 2012 after the latter filed for divorce where she claimed in court documents that she wanted "to protect Suri from Scientology."

Insider sources have claimed that Tom has no relationship with his biological child. He is however reportedly still close with his eldest children Isabella and Connor, who are both Scientologists like their famous father.

Despite growing up with their father in Beverley Hills (a four-hour flight from where their mother, step-father, and younger siblings were based in Nashville), Bella and Connor lived their lives mostly out of the spotlight.

After graduating from West London's Delmar Academy of Make-up and Hair, Bella pursued a career in fashion and even started her own line BKC (aka Bella Kidman Cruise) in 2018 where she sold garments adorned with her own drawings.

In 2015, she married her longtime love, Max Parker, a British IT consultant. Neither of her parents attended, but Tom reportedly paid for the event and Nicole shared with PEOPLE at the time that she was "very happy for Bella."

As for her younger brother, Connor has starred in several films as a child, before transitioning to a music career as a teenager.

Currently, he resides in Florida in a gated Scientology community where an insider source has shared that he "has lots of friends and seems very well-liked."

The 29-year-old also regularly posts about his passion for deep-sea fishing and barbecuing on his various social media accounts.

Despite the distance between them, Nicole has never wavered from her love for her two oldest children.

The 56-year-old has also kept the current state of her relationship with Connor and Isabella out of the public eye, especially in relation to her thoughts on Scientology.

Since her divorce from Tom, Nicole was branded a 'suppressive person' by the church, who in turn encouraged her Scientologist children to cut her out of their lives.

"I've chosen not to speak publicly about Scientology," the Golden Globe winner shared with The Hollywood Reporter in 2013, adding: "I have two children who are Scientologists - and I utterly respect their beliefs."

A year later in an interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, she described them as "generous, kind and hardworking," also revealing in an additional interview in 2015 that she stayed in touch with her eldest children with the help of technology.

In a further profile with our sister publication WHO in November 2018, Nicole shed new light on her relationship with Isabella and Connor, revealing that regardless of how they chose to live their lives, her love for them would always be unconditional.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it's my job to love them," she lamented.

"And I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe - that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here."

"I think that's so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family - I believe it's wrong. So that's our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."