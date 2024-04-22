We can't believe how grown up Suri looks here in this photo taken on April 14th, 2024. Backgrid

Sadly, the marriage came to an end six years later when Katie filed for divorce where she claimed in court documents that she wanted "to protect Suri from Scientology" and by extension her father, a long-time and devoted member of the church.

In the 12 years since the divorce was finalised, Suri has not been photographed with Tom, who she is reportedly estranged from.

It is currently unclear if she still uses the last name Cruise, but in a program for her school play in 2023, she was listed as Suri Noelle, her mother's middle name.

Suri was the worlds most famous baby at one point. Getty

Shortly after Suri celebrated her milestone 18th birthday, New Idea heard a "dampener" was put on celebrations after Dakota Fanning revealed in an interview with US Harper's Bazaar that "thoughtful" Tom had sent her a birthday year since they co-starred in 2005's War of the Worlds.

"For Dakota to come out the week of Suri's birthday and talk about getting presents and a birthday cake from Tom was a shock," our insider source shared with us.

Katie has worked hard to make sure Suri has a normal childhood. Getty

A fiercely protective Katie is understood to be "annoyed" at Dakoa's "insensitive" comments.

"It's not fair for [Suri] to be reminded that some random co-star gets more attention from her father than she does," the insider snips.

Tom gifted Dakota her first mobile phone. Getty

Regardless, we know that the love she receives from her actress mother more than makes up for the absence of her dad.

"I didn't know how much love I had in me. It's overwhelming," Katie gushed of Suri in a 2014 interview with Glamour.

"Every day I discover more about this spectacular human being I get to be the mother of."