Remembering Katrina Dawson, 10 years since the Lindt Siege

For the last decade, the Dawson family has endeavoured to ensure their beloved Katrina has remained in the hearts – and minds – of all.

The family launched The Katrina Dawson Foundation in 2014 to ‘find, fund and mentor inspiring young women’ after Katrina, 38, was killed in the terrifying siege inside Sydney’s Lindt Cafe on December 15, 2014.

Cafe manager Tori Johnson, 34, was also killed.

Katrina and Tori lost their lives in the siege. (Image: Getty)

“We wanted to create a legacy for Katrina’s name that would reflect who she was and what mattered to her,” sister-in-law Nikki Dawson exclusively tells New Idea.

“She was someone who was born into a loving and privileged family, but she never took that for granted – she worked incredibly hard in everything she did – and always looked out for opportunities to give back.”

During her studies to become a barrister, Katrina, a mother of three, attended The Women’s College at the University of Sydney.

Katrina was an accomplished barrister. (Image: The Katrina Dawson Foundation)

It was here that Nikki says Katrina “made so many lifelong friends from all different walks of life and interests”.

Since its launch, the foundation has granted 24 scholarships to women.

They have also gifted prizes to high schools and fellowship support to First Nations women.

Sister-in-law Nikki says the Dawsons are “very proud of the legacy that has been built”. (Image: The Katrina Dawson Foundation)

“[Partnering with The Women’s College] seemed a wonderful way to reflect [Katrina’s] passion for helping others while doing it through education and in a place that had meant so much to her,” Nikki adds.

“Ultimately it is about helping incredible young women, who are in financial need, to live up to their potential.”

The foundation has no plans to formally recognise the 10-year anniversary of the siege this week. However, they recently held their annual concert at the Women’s College on November 30.

“We have every intention of continuing this forever – with the hope that the next generation of Dawson children will take on the mantle at some stage,” Nikki says.

“We care so passionately about the women and girls we support.”

