Bundaberg united in grief: “We must come through this together”

TRIGGER WARNING: Please note this article contains content that may be distressing to some readers. If you or a loved one is in need of support, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Between the case of missing teen Pheobe Bishop and the alleged murder of three-year-old Sophia Rose last week, the tight-knit community of Bundaberg has never needed each other as much as they have recently.

The nation’s media descended on the Central Queensland city last month to cover Pheobe’s mysterious disappearance.

The 17-year-old vanished on May 15 while en route from her home in Gin Gin, near Bundaberg, to visit her boyfriend in WA.

Police say they’ve found no evidence of Pheobe going to the airport, despite housemates saying they dropped her off there.

Phoebe vanished without a trace. (Credit: AAP)

Investigations are ongoing, and there is no suggestion that Pheobe’s flatmates are involved in the teenager’s disappearance.

Meanwhile, on May 26, emergency services raced to a home in Moore Park Beach, 40 minutes away, following multiple calls from concerned neighbours.

According to media reports, little Sophia Rose was found unresponsive in the front yard of her home. She was allegedly stabbed to death by her mother, Lauren Flanigan.

A knife, which police allege is the murder weapon, was found at the scene. Sophia’s mother, Lauren, 32, was later charged with her murder.

Police and paramedics desperately tried to revive Sophia, but she could not be saved. (Credit: Instagram)

After already putting up missing persons posters of Pheobe on street corners and in shops, locals spoke of their shock and loss as the next tragedy rocked the city.

“What a horrific couple of weeks it’s been for families and friends of those involved in the two events,” one resident shared online. “How are our great emergency service personnel dealing with all of this? Hopefully, they, too, receive help for their mental and emotional trauma.”

Another local added: “Even if you didn’t know these families, it still affects you … there have been more tragedies of late, and so many people are hurting.”

Police have searched nearby bushland with forensic teams and cadaver dogs. (Credit: Newspix)

After a request from Pheobe’s mum, Kylie Johnson, some residents left their front porch lights on to help guide her daughter home.

“I drove home from Bundy after dark last night, and it was so humbling to see so many lights on along the way,” one local reflected.

Another said they were “hoping all the lights will guide Pheobe home to you”.

Pheobe’s mum, Kylie, thanked the community for their support. (Credit: Facebook)

In Moore Park Beach, a toy library near Sophia’s home has been turned into a memorial.

Flowers, candles, a pink teddy bear, and handwritten letters currently adorn the site, with many local mums coming to pay their respects.

Local MP Tom Smith urged local residents to support one another. (Credit: Supplied)

Local MP, Tom Smith, said the city, which is known for “providing a helping hand for one another”, will bounce back.

“Our Bundaberg community has been confronted by two immense tragedies that are rippling throughout our region,” he said.

“Bundaberg is in grief, we must come through this together and be ready in support of those hurting the most.”

Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersqld.com.au