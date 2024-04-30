Supplied

"We wanted to give our customers that feeling of a Friday night at the local pub or Italian restaurant in the convenience of their home, and importantly at an affordable price," Matt Harbich, Merchandise Manager for Chilled Meals Woolworths said.

“Our Dine In range is intended to cater to busy and budget-conscious customers who are looking for quick and easy meals for their families, that both kids and their parents will love.

Customers are responding very well to the new range, with more than 90,000 products sold so far.

Woolworths will continue to roll out more products across more stores based on the results of the trial.

The range will continue to evolve with new products in the future and we cannot wait!