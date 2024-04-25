Amazon

Philips 7000 series air fryer combo

$359 (usually $649) at Amazon

The Philips 7000 series combines smart technology with ergonomic efficiency. Fitted with Rapid CombiAir technology and auto-cook programs, ready-to-eat gourmet delights are a guarantee. Plus, with the HomeID app, your weekly meal prep will continuously surprise you with a wide range of global dishes to choose from.

Key features:

8.3L capacity

CombiAir+ technology for evenly circulated heating

Cooking versatility with 22 functions

QuickClean properties and dishwasher-safe

Nutri-U App granting access to tried and tested recipes

Nutribullet XXL digital air fryer

$134 (usually $299) at Amazon

At 50 per cent off the original price tag, the Nutribullet digital air fryer certainly delivers bang for your buck! Roasting, baking, dehydrating and crisping the family favourites, indulge in perfectly cooked meals every time.

Key features:

7L capacity

Eight cooking functions

Digital panel for ultimate efficiency

360 degree vortex confection

Includes motor base, cooking basket and crisping tray

Instant vortex plus air fryer

$169 (usually $269) at Amazon

Just as the name infers, the Instant vortex plus delivers prime time cooking all the while using 80 per cent less energy than traditional electric ovens.

Key features:

5.7L capacity

Six cooking functions

Non-stick PFOA and BPA free trays

Smart dial and digital controls for user convenience

Sunbeam DuraCeramic air fryer in white

$99.95 (usually $179) at Amazon

Winner of the Wemoney People's Choice Award for "Best for Value", and with over 200 five-star ratings, the Sunbeam DuraCermic is made for the people. Featuring copper-infused Duraceramic coating, rest assured of flake-free and peel-free conduction cooking.

Key features:

3L capacity

Singular cooking function up to 200 degrees

30-minute timer

Breville the air fryer chef plus

$249 (usually $279) at Amazon

Designed with the whole family in mind, the Breville Air Fryer Chef Plus is engineered to make life in the kitchen easier. Featuring 12 pre-set cooking functions, experience food preparation like never before.

Key features:

4.8L capacity

12 pre-set cooking functions

Temperature and time adjust dials

Heat-resistant silicon mat

Nutri Ninja foodi airfryer deluxe

$138 (usually $299.99) at Amazon

Integrating six auto-IQ functions, a digital timer, and dishwasher-safe parts, the Nutri Ninja air fryer truly performs in all departments. With super-fast airflow and precision temperature controls, this unit cuts cooking time in half, a necessity for young families.

Key features:

5.2L capacity

Temperature control up to 240 degrees

Non-stick dishwasher-safe accessories

Is it really worth buying an air fryer?

No matter whether you are looking for an appliance to cut down time in the kitchen, or you are on the search for an innovative way to refresh your weekly meal times, an air fryer is a safe bet. Not only do these frying units save on time, but with minimal to no oil required for cooking, they offer a healthy take on cooking.

Does an air fryer use a lot of electricity?

Standard air fryers require between 800 to 1800 watts to operate, which is significantly minimal in comparison to standard oven cooking.