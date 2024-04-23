7 best pressure cookers to shop in Australia 2024

Breville

Breville The Fast Slow pressure cooker

$189.95 at Breville

Material: brushed stainless steel

Imagine melt-in-your-mouth slow-cooked meals infused with layers of rich flavour, ready in a fraction of the time. Or, picture perfectly seared chicken breast followed by fluffy jasmine rice, all prepared in a single pot. Well, you don't have to imagine anymore – this multi-function pressure cooker does it all!

"I don't usually write reviews but will make an exception here," wrote a five-star reviewer. "This cooker cuts down on cooking time. Cuts down on energy use. It's a one stop shop. Sauté onions, meat, garlic on the sauté setting then add stock or water to pressure cook for one hour for a delicious stew. The steam release valve permeates the house with delicious cooking aromas. Perfect for pull apart beef (brisket) or pork. Also soup or curry."

Key features:

Pressure and slow cook: combines pressure cooking for fast results and slow cooking for rich flavours

Sauté, sear, steam, slow cook, pressure cook and keep warm with a timer

LCD display and countdown timer

Removable non-stick bowl for easy cleaning and serving

Accessories included: steaming tray, trivet, spatula, spoon and measuring cup

Also available at:

$189.95 (usually $249) at Amazon

$199.20 (usually $249) at Myer

$219 (usually $249) at Appliances Online

Amazon

Hawkins Contura pressure cooker

From $59 at Amazon

Sizes: 1.5L, 2L, 3L, 3.5L, 4L, 5L and 6.5L

Materials: stainless steel and aluminium

With over 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, you simply can't go wrong with this pressure cooker. You'll whip up delicious and nutritious meals in no time, making healthy eating convenient and fun. Perfect for busy families on the go.

"I have used pressure cookers every day for 20 years and I've owned dozens of them," said a reviewer who left five stars. "This is my first Hawkins and it is by far the best that I have owned so far. Its build quality is better than pressure cookers that cost three times as much and its appearance is very attractive. I bought the four litre cooker and I am also now going to buy the six litre one as well, as I so impressed with this cooker."

Key features:

Cooks food faster while preserving nutrients

Unique curved body allows for effortless stirring and better visibility

Made from high-quality, hard-anodised aluminium for long-lasting performance

Sleek black finish absorbs heat faster for energy savings

Automatic safety valves, sturdy lid placement and a longer-lasting gasket design

Also available at:

$99.95 (4L) (usually $179.95) at Kitchen Warehouse

The Good Guys

Cuisinart Meal Maker high pressure multi cooker

$299 at The Good Guys

Material: stainless steel

Say goodbye to stressful weeknight meals – the Cuisinart high pressure multi cooker is a versatile appliance that takes the guesswork out of cooking, transforming you into a one-pot maestro.

Key features:

12 smart programs for pressure cooking, sautéing, slow cooking and more

Three pressure settings for maximum flavour and tender results

Intuitive LCD display and digital controls

Removable stainless steel cooking pot (5.7l)

Triple safety features

Also available at:

$239.20 (usually $299) at Myer

$299 at Big W

$386.26 at Amazon

Amazon

Philips Viva Collection all-in-one multicooker

$148 at Amazon

Material: metal

The Philips Viva Collection Multicooker gives you a range of functions for effortless cooking. With a 6L capacity, it's ideal for cooking large batches of food and meal prepping.

It has almost 400 five-star ratings on Amazon, with customers saying they like the quality, ease of cleaning, speed and value. They also mention it cooks great and will save you money in the long run.

Key features:

Slow cook, pressure cook, steam, saute and keep warm features

Removable, non-stick pot makes cleaning easy

ProCeramic+ coating offers superior durability and scratch resistance

Clear LCD display and programmable timer

Includes a steaming tray, trivet, spatula, spoon and measuring cup

Also available at:

Myer

Tefal Cook4Me touch multicooker and pressure cooker

$559.20 (usually $699) at Myer

Feeling overwhelmed by recipe searches and endless pots? Thankfully, this multicooker from Tefal unlocks a world of culinary possibilities. The Cook4Me Touch is your key to easy cooking, offering a range of features designed for the busy home cook.

Key features:

Pressure cook for lightning-fast results or slow cook for rich, flavourful dishes

Built-in recipes and Wi-Fi connectivity

Large touchscreen display and intuitive controls

Easy to clean thanks to removable, non-stick coating pot

On-screen visuals and clear instructions guide you through each recipe step

Can be controlled by app

Also available at:

Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 smart cooker/pressure cooker

$177.36 at Amazon

Sizes: 3L and 5.7L

Material: stainless steel

This best-selling cooker promises faster, healthier and more convenient cooking. It replaces seven kitchen appliances in one, offering pressure cooking, sautéing, steaming, slow cooking and more.

"Really impressive pressure cooker which is useful in multiple different ways," wrote a five-star reviewer. "I’ve found it makes excellent porridge, steams vegetables perfectly and is great at cooking rice. The size is perfect as it’s not too large to take up too much space but large enough to make a decent sized meal. The pressure builds very quickly so you don’t have to wait too long before the cooking starts."

Key features:

Over 3000 five-star ratings on Amazon

Cooks up to 70 per cent faster than traditional methods

13 one-touch smart programs for effortless cooking

5.7L capacity, perfect for families or meal prep

Easy to use and clean

Safe and reliable with 10 safety mechanisms

Also available at:

$169 at Bing Lee

$199 (usually $229) at MiniMax

The Good Guys

Russell Hobbs 11-in1 digital multi cooker

$159 at The Good Guys

Material: stainless steel

This multicooker simplifies meal prep with 11 pre-set programs (including pressure cook and bake), digital controls and a non-stick inner pot. It boasts a 5.3kg capacity for family-sized portions and features auto keep warm and a delayed start timer.

"Love it! Super simple to use," wrote a satisfied reviewer. "Dishes are delicious and quick. Absolute game changer." Another added: "A perfect product that produces exactly what we want."

Key features:

11 smart programs: pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam and more

Intuitive LCD display and digital controls

Powerful 1000W motor cooks meals quickly

Removable, non-stick cooking pot and dishwasher-safe parts

Triple safety features

Also available at:

Which is better, aluminium pressure cookers or stainless pressure cookers?

When comparing aluminium and stainless steel pressure cookers, both have their advantages:

Aluminium pressure cookers are generally more affordable and lightweight. They heat up quickly, making them ideal for fast cooking. However, aluminium can react with acidic foods, potentially affecting the taste and colour of the dish. Additionally, aluminium pressure cookers may not be as durable as stainless steel ones.

Stainless steel pressure cookers are more durable and resistant to scratches and corrosion. They also retain their appearance over time. Stainless steel doesn't react with acidic foods, so it's suitable for a wide range of dishes. While stainless steel pressure cookers may be more expensive upfront, they often offer better long-term value due to their durability.

What is the best brand for pressure cookers?

When it comes to choosing the best pressure cooker brand, several options stand out for their quality and versatility. Brands like Instant Pot, Tefal, Breville, Russell Hobbs and more are well-regarded for their innovative designs, efficient cooking performance and safety features.

