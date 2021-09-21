Atlantis. Channel Ten

Atlantis

"I am Atlantis – deep, mysterious and powerful. Am I Chinese? It would be easy to have that belief. But I wasn’t there long. The west was where my ambition led me. Like the waves, my path has not been straight. But like water, nothing can hold me back for long.

"Words have been my life but also my greatest danger. You don’t like what I have to say? Many others do. Don’t confuse me for a shop girl. Or Marilyn either. Perhaps I am a do-gooder? I would be happy with that.

"I am Atlantis – and no one can resist a force of nature."

Mind Reader revealed: A gnat.

Atlantis’ explanation: I’ve had a gnat on my mind my entire life.

Baby. Channel Ten

Baby

"Do I believe I can win The Masked Singer? Of course I do! I’ve crystallised it in my beliefs. And my beliefs are broad. I’m wise beyond my years. There’s nothing school could teach me. And yet the government comes seeking my advice.

"I’m a baby, so I’m new. A lot of people appreciate that about me. And when I’m big, there’ll be other new babies who need someone.

"One day, I will have an all-consuming childhood dream. The only thing I want. And it will never happen. I’ll be known for something else. I’m Baby – and I’m gonna catch the other Masked Singers napping!"

Mind Reader revealed: The days January 30 and 31 circled on a calendar

Baby’s explanation: I have a special day every year. Sometimes two!

Kebab. Channel Ten

Kebab

"I’m the Kebab and I’m totally satisfying! We kebabs have a long and proud history stretching all the way back to William the Conqueror. But me? I’m Australian as. A real beach baby. Catch you later!

"Do you know why kebab vans have wheels? Because we’re always on the move. But we keep coming back to the best spot. Do you remember the first time you had a Kebab? Unforgettable, right? Is the first time always the best?

"I am the Kebab – and I’m all saucy tonight!"

Mind Reader revealed: A Bible.

Kebab’s explanation: We find inspiration in the most unexpected places.

Lightning. Channel Ten

Lightning

"I am Lightning – high voltage all the time! Do water and electricity mix? Not usually. But I’m flexible in what I do. After all, you’re not 21 forever. Although I ran a good race in Rio I got tired of staying in my own lane. No more. Strike while the lightning is hot. Lightning has a voice – and it has always been heard. Many millions have heard me speak. And I speak for those who have no words.

"Lightning only goes in one direction. And that made all the difference. I’ve already survived one round of The Masked Singer. Tonight, Lightning strikes twice."

Mind Reader revealed: A mouse eating cheese.

Lightning’s explanation: I owe my career to my relationship with a mouse.

Piñata. Channel Ten

Piñata

"I’m a Piñata which means I can take punishment, but I’ve got plenty of hits under my belt too! In my business, natural talent only gets you so far. To be successful, you really have to try. And no horsing around.

"I’m colourful – and I’m comfortable with others dressed colourfully. Red, yellow, purple, whatever. And I’m not afraid to unwrap my presents in public.

"This Piñata ain’t just hanging around! I’m going to fly like I always do."

Mind Reader revealed: The moon

Piñata’s explanation: Piñatas are asked to work in the weirdest places.

Piñata has been revealed!

