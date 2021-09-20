Dolly. Channel Ten

Dolly

"I’m Dolly – and there’s more to me than you think. I’m a Dolly…not a Dolly bird. After missing my dream in Sydney, 2004 was when I made my mark. Am I the Queen? Yes. But also the Joker. Was it my dream to be a Dolly? No, it wasn’t. But I’ve made a career of being in the right place at the right time.

"The heart is unpredictable. It has its needs. But remember: tomorrow is a brand new day. I’m Dolly and let me warn you: I’m nobody’s plaything!"

Mind Reader revealed: A super ripped man’s torso.

Dolly’s explanation: Attraction can be very, very complicated and sometimes not.

Vampire. Channel Ten

Vampire

"I am Vampire, a creature others should fear. I am a modern Vampire. The old church holds no fear for me. But that does not make me a hero. Unlike most vampires, I glimpsed my future in the daylight. I knew there would be difficulties but I should fear nothing. Vampires do not concern ourselves with the stupid things.

"The nations of the earth have cheered me on. Tears have flowed too. I have not slept since my teenage years. My life is like a waking dream.

"I am Vampire and no Masked Singer can stand against me!"

Mind Reader revealed: Freddie Mercury

Vampire’s explanation: In music, Freddie was the King but who is the Queen?

Professor. Channel Ten

Professor

"I am Professor – and the universe is my playground. Success in my field comes when you least expect it. It can be a young scientist’s game. But it is all a search for the meaning of life and love. Understanding is the heart of science. There are some things science can’t do yet. Like work out why everyone likes Mary. Or make the perfect beer.

"I don’t have the Nobel Prize – yet. But you need more than ten fingers to count the big awards I’ve won. It’s the side projects that add colour to my life.

"I am Professor – and I know how to win The Masked Singer!"

Mind Reader revealed: Venus de Milo

Professor’s explanation: Life is art and art repeats itself but is also always new.

The Professor has been revealed!

Pavlova. Channel Ten

Pavlova

"Hi everyone! I’m Pavlova and isn’t this fun? I don’t believe in discrimination. Every sweet matters. Not just sweets. I also love gumnuts, yummy. Have I been on Broadway? Almost but not quite. But I’ve had my ups and downs. Who cares? I’m happy with who and where I am. A great pavlova is gonna take time. Just accept it. You don’t want to peak too soon.

"I’m Pavlova and all I want is my just desserts."

Mind Reader revealed: Lamingtons

Pavlova’s explanation: If you think a Pavlova has a sweet tooth, you’re right!

Mullet. Channel Ten

Mullet

"I’m just your average mullet, but I’m okay if you’re okay. As someone once told me, if you like it you better put a ring on it. Sometimes you have your eye on something shiny….but it’s not as good as you hope. No matter how far you travel, you can’t leave the real you behind. I’m a jack-of-all-trades. I’ve even taken on the Chinese! Not as a comedian, but you could call me something close.

"I might be a mullet but don’t underestimate me. My intelligence isn’t artificial….and way better than 20! As a fish, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I’m the Mullet, and I’m beside myself with excitement!"

Mind Reader revealed: A shield

Mullet’s explanation: I think a lot about where I come from.

