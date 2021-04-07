Earlier in the week, an insider dished to New Idea just what goes down during boys and girls night, particularly when it comes to Samantha.

Apparently, the property developer causes an “all-out war” after producers “coached” her into confronting Melissa about allegations that Bryce had a secret girlfriend during filming.

Samantha is dropping a perhaps not-so-secret bombshell tonight. Channel Nine

“Samantha was given the full lowdown on Bryce’s secret girlfriend situation beforehand and told to bring it all up on camera,” alleged the insider, who described the result as “pure carnage”.

“Sam had heard similar things about Bryce back in Canberra, as they have mutual friends. Her plan was to quietly take Melissa aside and talk to her, but producers wanted a big scene!”

And that's not all.

We wonder how Mr. Gaslight will react to Samantha's claims. Channel Nine

According to Megan Pustetto's So Dramatic! podcast, the "mutual friend" in question was none other than Bryce's best man, Jason Roses - who he has since fallen out with. Apparently, Jason told Sam that his former mate did indeed have a secret girlfriend that he was seeing throughout filming and whom he bought a gift for.

Samantha went on to relay as much to Melissa who was visibly upset, claiming "I don't know what to believe".

This, of course, isn't the only stir that has been caused by Samantha.

At the beginning of the experiment, Sam called fellow bride Coco "disrespectful" after the 30-year-old took issue with the age gap involved in Sam's ex-relationship. Channel Nine

The 31-year-old property developer certainly raised a few eyebrows when she confessed she had been in a 10-year relationship with a man 16 years her senior.

"How old were you when you got with him?" fellow bride Coco Stedman, who is also returning tonight, asked Sam at the hens party.

"I was 17," Sam replied.

The response elicited quite a stunned reaction from Coco, who proclaimed "17 and 33? Mate, call the judge! I'm sorry, that's a bit red hot, isn't it? Can we get a check on that?"

Will Bryce and Melissa make it through this? Channel Nine

Coco's verbal concerns were not taken well by Sam who deemed the bride a "disrespectful person". The pair eventually mended things, though Sam assured the audience that, while she accepted Coco's apology, she will never forget what has been said.

Coco then proceeded to have somewhat of a "thing" with Samantha's groom Cam but, like many MAFS relationships, it eventually fizzled out. We wonder if Bryce and Melissa's relationship will do the same after Samantha's bombshell.

We guess we'll have to wait and see.

For a much easier road to love, sign up for eharmony.