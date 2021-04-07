"Bryce has denied it. Yet one of Bryce’s very good friends just said it’s true." Nine

When a producer asked Jason himself during the episode if the rumours were true, he said: "No... I don't know. I don't know what he's doing, all I know is that he was seeing a girl on the outside, and I'm sure it ended when he went on the show. I'm going to believe what he's saying."

However, it now seems he has changed his mind on the situation.

“So someone who calls him still to this day a very good friend, just said on national TV, the gift thing is true. This is what I just saw and witnessed with my own eyes,” Jason said.

“This whole season poor Bec has been called crazy because of an apparent conversion that happened at the gym. Bryce has denied it. Yet one of Bryce’s very good friends just said it’s true. The gift thing,” he continued.

Jason knows Bryce from the time they spent in radio. Nine

Jason, who was also a guest at Melissa and Bryce’s wedding, knows Bryce from the time they spent hosting the breakfast show on Hit 104.7 Canberra.

When describing Jason to Melissa ahead of their meet, Bryce says he is “the gay best mate you have to have”.

Jason also addressed that comment in his Instagram stories, saying: "I find that a little bit offensive. It’s not a requirement you have to have a gay best friend."

Melissa is set to be confronted in a new episode about the allegations that Bryce had a secret girlfriend during filming. Nine

So far on the Channel Nine reality show, Bryce has denied all allegations that he was secretly dating a woman outside of the experiment.

But in tonight's MAFS episode, the long-anticipated boys and girls nights will play out, and it's said that former bride Samantha Harvey has quite the bombshell up her sleeve that she is ready to drop on the group - or mainly Melissa.

"I have some information that Liss is not going to like," Sam said in a teaser for the upcoming episode.

The "secret bombshell" looks to have something to do with Bryce himself, and Sam is said to confront Melissa about the allegations that Bryce had a secret girlfriend during filming.