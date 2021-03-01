Cam has been linked with a few women recently. Channel Nine

Despite his tattoos and shaved head, Cam wants to make it clear to his romantic partners that he is a "teddy bear" rather than a meat head.

Before appearing on MAFS, the 32-year-old was single for two years after returning from working in the mines in Western Australia.

When it comes to hobbies, Cam may be classed as a rev head as the crane operator is constantly sharing snaps of cars and motorbikes on his Instagram, labelling one of the images "new toy".

Back in 2017, Cam opened up about his stint in body building, sharing a snap of himself, ripped and drenched in fake tan, to his Instagram.

"This is what we do this is who we are putting own bodies through pain and suffering to look the best at our weaknesses why because it’s a addiction that what we do at our strongest has so much influence in how we look at our weakest!" the 32-year-old captioned the image.

Amongst all the vehicle operating and admiring, as well as body building, Cam certainly has found time to date.

Back in February, it was revealed that Cam was romantically linked with former MAFS star Jessika Power. In fact, the pair even moved in together!

“Jess is actually my housemate – we currently live together on the Gold Coast,” Cam told New Idea.

“When I needed a place to stay, it just came up that she was able to take me in. I’m quite close to her brother, Rhyce, so it kind of just happened from there,” he explained.

The 28-year-old, and MAFS alum, has even been giving the crane operator relationship advice.

“It’s been really nice living with her because she and Rhyce have been through the whole process of MAFS before – they’ve got first-hand experience that not too many people do,” Cam revealed.

“It’s been really nice having someone to talk to – people who have lived and breathed it and had to put up with the dirty side of it."

More recently, Cam has been romantically linked to yet another public figure, WAG Arabella Del Busso, 31, married to ex rugby league star Josh Reynolds.

Speaking to Woman's Day, Arabella opened up about her relationship with the MAFS contestant.

"He's such a lovely person and down-to-earth," the former SAS Australia star dished. When Arabella was asked if the pair had any romantic history, the 31-year-old gave a tellingly coy answer, stating "I can't kiss and tell..."

Despite being linked to many women, Cam has claimed he is constantly being placed in the "friend zone". Either that or he "self-sabotages" due to his trust issues after being cheated on.

In face, it was the realisation that both Cam and his on-screen wife Sam had both been cheated on that caused the couple to bond in the first place.

Alas, it seems Cam's self-sabotaging streak came into play once more as he told Sam he felt no emotional connection between the two of them not even 24 hours after the newlyweds had slept together. Sam, unsurprisingly, felt manipulated by her husband's actions and the two have been on troubled waters ever since.

Cam, however, remains adamant that his intentions when coming on the show have been to marry, settle down and have children... just as long as he finds the right girl.

Let's just hope both Cam and Sam get the fairytale endings they deserve.

