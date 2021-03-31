"She is being subject to gaslighting, emotional manipulation, isolation, and countless other textbook signs of a controlling and or abusive relationship."

New Idea has reached out to Channel Nine for comment.

Now, the controversial radio announcer has finally responded to the claims he has been gaslighting Melissa.

Bryce has responded to claims he is gaslighting Melissa. Channel Nine

After The Wash ran into Bryce at an airport with his wife Melissa - if that's not a sign they're still together, we don't know what is - the publication asked the MAFS star about his portrayal on the show, particularly the claims that he is exhibiting gaslighting behaviour.

"I didn't know what it was, I had to Google it." Bryce revealed.

He then went on to say that the public can decide what's true for themselves. "The edit is definitely part of me, good parts and bad parts. I think everyone else can work that out."

During their honeymoon, Bryce placed Melissa fourth in terms of which of the brides he was most attracted to. Channel Nine

Standing by his side during it all was his on-screen wife Melissa, who also gave her thoughts on her husband's portrayal.

"I know the real Bryce, what everyone is seeing is a great edit - I'll say that," Melissa revealed.

Despite her unwavering loyalty to her husband, earlier in the month the workplace trainer confessed to New Idea that Bryce's comments still trigger her.

All the proof suggests Melissa and Bryce are still together. Channel Nine

Remember when Bryce told Melissa she wasn't his type, that he prefers blue eyes and when he placed her fourth when asked to rank the brides in terms of how attracted he was to them?

It turns out that watching those moments back has been a hard pill for Melissa to swallow. Funny that.

“It is hard to watch back. I get very triggered,” the 31-year-old admitted to us, adding she "cringes" at herself as well.

And yet all the proof suggests that Melissa and Bryce have still made it work outside of the experiment.

We guess we'll have to wait and see. But, one things for certain, we'll be watching through the gaps in our fingers.

