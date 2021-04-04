A MAFS dinner table. Instagram

It’s believed property developer Samantha Harvey causes an “all-out war” after producers “coached” her into confronting Melissa Rawson about allegations her groom, Bryce Ruthven, had a secret girlfriend during filming.

“Samantha was given the full lowdown on Bryce’s secret girlfriend situation beforehand and told to bring it all up on camera,” alleges the insider, who describes the result as “pure carnage”.

“Sam had heard similar things about Bryce back in Canberra, as they have mutual friends.

“Her plan was to quietly take Melissa aside and talk to her, but producers wanted a big scene!”

"Booka’s rage is so intense." Instagram

Meanwhile, at the boys’ night, New Idea is told Bryce was a “wreck” going into the taping and tried to leave before the night even ended, but was convinced to stay.

However, it’s not just Bryce’s antics that leave the participants divided – we’re told tensions between Belinda Vickers and Booka Nile are set to escalate after a difficult conversation leads to Booka “fuming” over her husband, Brett Helling and Belinda’s husband, Patrick Dwyer’s involvement in their relationship breakdown.

In fact, Booka’s rage is so intense that bride Joanne Todd apparently flees in tears!

Booka apparently cheats on her husband. Instagram

There have also been drama in the MAFS rumour mill as there has been talk that Booka and Jake Edwards have an affair.

Now, newly uncovered photos hint Jake and Booka could get close while away on the couples retreat this week.

In photographs uncovered by The Wash, Jake can be seen visiting Booka's room before the couple are pulled away by producers to film a one-on-one chat.

While it seems innocent enough and the duo have denied romance rumours simply pointing out they were friends before the show, the scene does seem reminiscent of that of Cam and Coco.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. On sale now!

We’re unpacking all the relationship, sex and dating woes of this season’s Married At First Sight stars in our juicy new podcast, Love In Reality. Listen, like and subscribe below!