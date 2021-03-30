Melissa and Bryce are this season's most controversial couple. Channel Nine

Despite the drama surrounding Bryce and Melissa’s relationship on MAFS, the pair are reportedly still going strong and are set to walk down the aisle in the near future.

However, not everyone is happy about it and fans are calling for Melissa to leave Bryce after the way he has been treating her ever since he told her she wasn’t his type at their honeymoon.

“This lady is delusional. She's so scared to lose him but I think he's just playing her,” one viewer raged. “If they did get married for real it wouldn't last. She should walk away while she can.”

Another added: “He will ruin her completely. She's better off alone.”

The sentiment was echoed by another MAFS fan who simply penned: “Run a mile girl.”

Reportedly, the on-screen husband and wife are considering tying the knot in real life. Channel Nine

On Monday, New Idea first reported whispers that Bryce and Melissa are discussing the idea of tying the knot – and filming the nuptials for the small screen.

According to a friend, Bryce and Mel have “completely won over” their families and are planning an engagement following the end of the show next month.

“It’s clear that they are very much in love and are happy,” said the source.

Despite what we’re seeing on-screen, Bryce is “incredibly loveable and has definitely impressed Mel’s family”, said the insider, who insists an engagement announcement is “imminent”.

