Coco has had quite the cosmetic transformation. Instagram

Over the years, Coco certainly has embraced her glamorous side and regularly takes to her Instagram to share selfies and hot bikini snaps.

However, she's admitted that she too has felt insecure on social media and compared herself to other women.

"It’s pretty wild, whenever my friends say anything to me about people on Instagram I always pipe up with 'yeah, but you’re seeing their highlight reel, edited photos, photos during a shred, filters etc etc'," she wrote on Instagram in January.

A deep dive on Coco's Instagram reveals just how much she's changed over the years. Instagram

"But even yesterday, I caught myself looking at a girl on the 'gram and thinking 'wish I could look like that' but I pulled myself out of it pretty quickly. Your worth is never defined by how pretty you are or how good your body is. It’s your values, how you treat the people around you and your own perception of the world," she continued.

"I try to do multiple things every day to work towards my goals and I think that’s pulled me away from striving for perfection and thinking I’m not worthy unless I am perfect. Just chip away, inch by inch, mile by mile. Love the process. Strive but don’t diminish your own worth in the mean time."

Sam confessed to Coco that he broke up with his ex as she didn't have a body he was into. Nine

Coco was also part of a conversation about breast sizes with her on-screen husband, who claimed that he split up with his ex because she didn't have a body he was into. And if that wasn’t enough, he went on to detail that he needs “a girl with boobs”.

She appeared to be rather taken aback by his comments, where she responded: “Wow,” before asking Sam: “Does the fact I’ve got a body like a hotdog matter? I’m quite straight up and down.”

Sam then answered with: "No, well, you’ve got curves in other places."

Coco was left rather baffled by Sam’s confession, a reaction I think we all felt.