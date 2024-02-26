In Monday night's episode of Married At First Sight Australia, fans were left confused after Tori's best friend Lea referred to Jack as "Jacob".
Despite both names starting with a "J", fans are confused about how Lea got the name wrong, especially seeing as though we are now quite far into the experiment.
Fans question whether Jacob is his real name or if Lea has simply forgotten the name of her best friends husband.
Let's take a look back at what happened exactly...
When Lea is talking to the camera about her perception of Jack, viewers were left with their jaws on the floor after she called Jack by a different name. "First impressions of Jacob at the wedding wasn't fantastic," she said.
But this wasn't the only time... a couple of minutes later in the episode, so does it again!
After talking about how she questioned Jack's intentions after they first met, she then began talking about how she felt about his "muzzle your woman" comment and said, "The fact that that comment was Jacob's knee-jerking reaction tells me that at the root of his soul, he is a misogynistic person."
She referred to Jack as "Jacob" on two separate occasions, leaving the viewers shocked. Fans were quick to share their comments on X (previously known as Twitter) about it, speculating that it may have been a power move by Lea...
It turns out Jack's full name is Jacob Dunkley, meaning maybe Lea was using his full name as "power move" as MAFS fans speculated.
Lea continued to share her thoughts on Jack and his relationship with Tori as the three of them sat around the table in their apartment.
She said that "this is the first she has ever seen... [Tori] relinquish control," Lea said. "I'm shook."
Jack responded: "It just happened so organically and naturally, she just submitted some of that control to the man... I haven't had to push anything or force anything."
Despite Lea still not being sure about Tori and Jack following their conversation, the two were left confident in the way they responded to Lea's question with Tori saying she feels as though Lea left with "everything resolved."
