Things also got pretty emotional for the former TV reality star, where he shed a few tears as he watched the couple fake wed.

Jason, who is currently a Canberra real estate agent, knows Bryce from the time they spent hosting the breakfast show on Hit 104.7 Canberra.

Fans took to Twitter to share their disbelief of his surprise appearance, with one user writing: “I completely forgot Jason from Big Brother was Bryce's mate...”

“Omg it's Jason from Big Brother! I can indeed confirm all Canberran real estate agents know each other,” another shared under the hashtag #MAFS.

“I know I’m a reality TV addict when I spotted Jason from Big Brother a few years back at Bryce and Mel’s wedding! Anyone else?!” penned a user.

Jason was on Big Brother in 2014, and starred along with Skye Wheatley, Lisa Clark, Travis Lunardi and Ryan Ginns.

And interestingly enough, this also isn’t Bryce’s first brush with a reality TV show.

Back in April last year, Bryce actually interviewed one of the show’s biggest stars, Stacey Hampton, during an Instagram live video.

He and Stacey appeared on a video call together, where the 2020 MAFS star admitted during the conversation she knew her groom Michael Goonan before the pair were matched on the show.

Bryce, 31, was paired with workplace trainer Melissa, also 31, and the couple hit it off on their wedding day.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel Nine.

