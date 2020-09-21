Locky Gilbert (pictured) can't wait to go public with his chosen love.

Locky’s confession seems to clear up any rumours that the 30-year-old will be left broken-hearted in the end.

In fact, the Perth-based star admits he can’t wait to see his girlfriend again – after being separated for some time due to COVID-19.

“It’s a pretty crazy time at the moment, so because of that … we haven’t been able to catch up much,” he says.

"It will be amazing to just be in public together and have a normal relationship. It seems small, but I can’t wait to just go for a walk together and grab a coffee. I am 110000 per cent in love. I’m over the moon and can’t wipe the smile off my face. I couldn’t be happier and can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Irena (left) and Bella (right) are still the favourites for the final rose.

However, it's not been all smooth sailing. Locky had been brazenly flirting with women on his Instagram after filming for the season wrapped, and New Idea can reveal that his chosen love confronted him about it.

In one particular post, one attractive fan commented: “I’d let you take me on any adventure,” to which the hunky reality star replied: “Awww.”

The woman then proceed to encouraged him to call her privately.

“Oh boy. You think I’m kidding, but seriously,” she continued before adding the hashtag #callme.

When another fan wrote: “Come for a jump with me, I’ll show you how it’s done,” Locky did not rebuff her obvious advances, instead writing in reply: “Always keen for a jump.”

Locky’s social media comment feed is full of similar comments from admiring female fans and his cheeky replies, and we hear his leading lady was not a fan of his flirtatious behaviour.

“It’s understandable she was upset really. No woman wants to find out her boyfriend has been flirting with other women - especially so publicly on social media where everyone can see it,” a source tells New Idea.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!