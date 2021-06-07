Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibert Diana. Instagram

But the June 4 arrival of the little sister to Archie, two, may not even be enough to bandage the wounds that run deep within the royal family.

As The Project host Lisa Wilkinson pointed out, there was a glaring difference between the ways some members of the royal family extended their congratulations to Harry and Meghan.

“Can’t help noticing that neither the Duke and Duches of Cambridge, nor Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, used Harry and Meghan’s royal titles in the messages of congrats on the birth of baby Lilibet,” Lisa wrote on Twitter.

“The Queen - after whom the baby is named - was the only one that did.”

The Project host Lisa Wilkinson (pictured) spotted a glaring detail. Instagram

Taking a closer look at the captions on the congratulatory posts, this telling detail is hard to miss.

On Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official Instagram page, they congratulate “Harry, Meghan and Archie” as does Harry’s father Prince William and wife Camilla Parker-Bowles.

This is in stark contrast to the Queen’s official Instagram page, which uses their royal titles, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother William and father Charles has detoriated, a situation not helped by the candid interviews he has done since quitting the royal family and moving to California with Meghan and Archie.

Charles is said to be particularly hurt by Harry’s criticism of his parenting style during Harry’s childhood in his Netflix mental health documentary The Me You Can’t See.

Only the Queen referred to Harry and Meghan by their royal titles. Getty

Meanwhile, tensions between “heir” Prince William and “spare” Prince Harry are deep-seated and the future king of England was less than impressed with Harry airing their family’s dirty laundry in the infamous tell-all with Oprah – particularly comments alluding to racism within The Firm.

The brothers briefly reunited for their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April but their relationship reportedly remains strained.

