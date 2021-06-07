Meghan with her mum Doria: She has spoken highly of her mother, Doria. Getty

Born on September 22, 1956 in Cleveland, Ohio, Doria Ragland would have had no idea her only child would one day marry a British prince.

A makeup artist-turned-yoga instructor, Doria lives in Los Angeles, where she raised Meghan - now the Duchess of Sussex, aged 39.

As Meghan prepared to welcome her first son, Archie, the now-64-year-old was doing everything she could to be by her daughter's side.

"Like all mums, Doria wants to be there for her daughter at this seismic event in her life," a source told The Sun.

"She has sometimes worried about being so far away but she is absolutely going to be there for her at the birth."

The Queen, Prince Philip and Doria were all smiles as they were introduced to Harry and Meghan's first son, Archie. Chris Allerton/AP/SussexRoyal

Doria's unwavering support and very private manner has made her one of Meghan and Prince Harry's greatest confidantes in what was a rocky start to their relationship, marriage and pregnancy.

Other members of Meghan's extended family, especially her own father, Thomas Markle, have often slammed the actress-turned-royal or made embarrassing statements to the media. Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle has also regularly made some less-than-supportive public comments about Meghan.

But Doria has always been there for her daughter, being a role model for Meghan.

"For me to watch this level of lifelong sensitivity to nurturing and care-giving, but at the same time my mum has always been a free spirit," Meghan told Glamour magazine of baby Lilibet's non-royal grandmother.

Meghan has described her mum as a "free spirit". Getty

"She's got dreadlocks and a nose ring. She just ran the LA Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support."

Doria is also responsible for her "Flower" Meghan's insatiable love for charity work - something she and Harry share.

"I must have been about 10 years old when we visited the slums of Jamaica," Meghan explained on her past blog The Tig.

"I had never seen poverty at that level and it registered in my glazed brown eyes. 'Don't look scared, Flower - be aware, but don't be afraid.'"

Want more Meghan and Harry baby news? We've got you covered below!

Royal baby joy! Harry and Meghan's second child is here



Doria Ragland: Who is Lilibet Diana's other grandmother?

The Queen breaks silence on Meghan and Harry’s birth



The meaning behind Harry & Meghan's daughter's name REVEALED

Harry & Meghan SLAMMED for copying Wills & Kate



Harry & Meghan are already facing backlash over their baby name



How Princess Diana is helping Meghan with motherhood

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepared for daughter Lili's arrival