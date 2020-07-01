Prior to Meghan Markle giving birth to little baby Archie, a psychic sensationally claimed that Princess Diana would be there to help her with the pressures of motherhood. Getty

Ms Wallace continued: “Meghan will have a difficult time as it is her first baby, but Diana will help her as she was also in the public eye as a mother and reluctantly had to make adjustments to her life, as she knew there was a big difference between being a princess and a celebrity.

“Meghan will learn from this and will try to keep things private as possible but still give the public a little bit of what they need in her own time,” the psychic added.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997.

In 2017, Prince Harry opened up about his late mother and the special times they shared together.

"...As a son I would say this, she was the best mum in the world. She smothered us with love, that’s for sure," he told a documentary marking the 20th anniversary of her death.

“She was one of the naughtiest parents,” he added.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world on January 6 with their bombshell announcement that they wished to step back from their roles as senior royals. Getty

Whether or not Meghan did feel Diana's guiding presence during the early days of motherhood remains to be proven, but one thing's for sure, the Duchess tried to keep a low profile.

After repeated negative press, she and Harry shocked the world on January 6 with their bombshell announcement that they wished to step back from their roles as senior royals.

After announcing their last day would be March 31, Harry and Meghan then revealed they were relocating to the United States, where they currently live in California.