Harry and Meghan's baby news was announced to the world via their representatives back in February after the couple released a black and white photo of the pair in their back yard, smiling as Meghan lies in Harry's lap with her baby bump visible beneath a flowing Carolina Herrera dress.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson told PEOPLE, adding that the couple are "overjoyed" to be parents again.

The photo was taken remotely via an iPad by a close friend and photographer, Misan Harriman.

Harry and Meghan warmed hearts with their pregnancy announcement. Misan Harriman

The royal couple, who are based in Santa Barbara, California, also shared the exciting news in March that they were having a daughter during their famous interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl... now we've got our family and we've got four of us," proud dad Harry stated.

However, the new arrival is the Duke and Duchess' final child.

"Two is it," Prince Harry stated at the time.

The couple revealed that they were having a girl in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. CBS

Shortly after the interview, photographer Misan shared another photo from Harry and Meghan's pregnancy photoshoot of Meghan holding son Archie while Harry stands behind her, tenderly hugging his wife.

"What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women's Day!" Misan captioned the photo.

"Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H."

Our hearts are bursting! Misan Harriman

Since the Sussexes are based in the US, it's unknown when Harry's royal relatives will be able to meet the new family member.

Due to COVID19 travel restrictions, it's unlikely that Harry and Meghan and their young children will fly to the UK or that the British royals will travel to California.

Harry was recently reunited, albeit briefly, with his family when he attended the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip in April, though he quickly rushed back to be with his wife.

Though Meghan did not attend as she was advised not to fly so late in her pregnancy, the Duchess of Sussex watched the service from California and sent a special wreath accompanied by a handwritten note to be laid during the service.

The wreath, designed by Harry and Meghan's wedding florist Willow Crossley, featured bear's breeches (the national flower of Greece) as a nod to Philip's heritage, sea holly to mark his service in the Royal Marines and roses to represent his birth month.

Meghan and Harry on their 2018 wedding day. Getty

