William and Harry reunited for the time in two years. Getty

William and Harry have reunited in the wake of their grandfather Philip's passing. Getty

They did not walk side by side. Getty

Harry and William did not walk shoulder to shoulder in the procession, but were be separated by cousin Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son, as they walked in a line behind their grandfather’s coffin.

Both were dressed in suits and black ties after the Queen decided no family member would wear uniform.

Harry flew in from the US, without pregnant wife Meghan Markle, to be at Windsor Castle for his grandfather's funeral, where he met senior royals for the first time since “Megxit” and his Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview.

Insiders told The Mirror that there is hope that their shared grief will also help the pair recall their once-close bond and finally discuss their falling out.

“Both are fully aware of their shared history and will no doubt remember what impact their grandfather had on their life growing up,” a royal source told the publication.

Harry flew in from the US, without Meghan, to attend the funeral. Getty

“There is hope under an occasion such as this, where the brothers are united in grief, that a corner may be turned," the source said.

Philip is also said to have been “dismayed” at his grandsons falling out and tried to reunite them.

According to the source, Philip “urged them both to put to rest their differences, and not only remember their bond but also be mindful of their duty to the Queen and the country".

“There is hope under an occasion such as this, where the brothers are united in grief, that a corner may be turned." Getty

After Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah, which aired a lot of the royals' alleged dirty laundry, there was bound to be some tension between the monarchy and the now-Californians.

Harry’s “trapped” comments in particular are believed to have caused deep offence among the family.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, a royal insider reportedly alleged that William has accepted his role in the royal family and is prepared for all that it entails.

“He is very much his grandmother's grandson in that respect of duty and service,” the close confidant of the royal brothers claimed.

William is said to be longing to resolve their fractured relationship once and for all. Getty

What’s more, even though the brothers remain estranged, William is said to be longing to resolve their fractured relationship once and for all – despite Harry’s claims.

"Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother," the source alleged.

"They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He'll miss it forever."