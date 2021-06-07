The Queen released a second statement via Twitter. Getty

An initial statement following the breaking news was previously released on behalf of the entire senior Royal Family, reading: “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, Lilibet, on June 4 in Santa Barbara, California.

The couple announced the joyous news this morning. Getty

In an official announcement, a spokesperson for the couple announced the happy news.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz (3.5kg). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

The couple first announced they were expecting with a beautiful photo reveal. Instagram

There was plenty of speculation over the name choice leading up to Lili’s birth, with Diana and Allegra being dubbed frontrunners.

Harry and Meghan settled on Lili - a significant choice as it paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. The Sussexes, however, did choose Diana as the bub's middle name to honour Harry's late mother, The Princess of Wales.

Harry and Meghan also shared a personal message of thanks to their Archewell website, writing, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family".

