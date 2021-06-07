Meghan and Harry weren't the first to name their daughter Diana. Getty

Indeed, royal observers have been quick to note that Prince William and Kate Middleton were the original couple to give their first daughter, Princess Charlotte, the middle name of Diana.

Born on the 2nd May, 2015, the six-year-old royal was christened Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Now, six years later, Harry and Meghan have followed suit, naming their first child after the nDuke's late mother.

Lilibet is the second child of the Sussexes. Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have congratulated the Sussexes on the arrival of their little one via Instagram.

Along with a black-and-white photo of a pregnant Meghan with Harry and Archie, the caption read, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie".

In another post shared to the official royal family Instagram page, it was revealed that the Queen is similarly "delighted" with the arrival of her 11th great grandchild.

Despite the names Lilibet and Diana holding sentimental value to both Harry and Meghan, the couple have received some backlash for their decision.

Congratulations to Harry and Meghan! Getty

Given all that has unfolded, some royal watchers feel the Duke and Duchess choice in name is a stark contrast to their recent actions.

“So after all the grief they caused Her Maj they use her pet name. They have no moral compass,” one Twitter comment reads.

Another added: “Harry & Meghan name their daughter after the racist #RoyalFamily, esp. the Queen who could let racism rampant in the ‘institution’, was a bad mother, the matriarch of a firm causing genetic pain & the enabler of her family’s suffering, including being trapped in the firm.”

“Very calculated,” a third read.

No matter what the royal couple do, they’re met with backlash. So has been the troubling pattern since they first began dating.

So, it’s sadly unsurprising their choice in baby name has endured the same response.

Want more Meghan and Harry baby news? We've got you covered below!

Royal baby joy! Harry and Meghan's second child is here



Doria Ragland: Who is Lilibet Diana's other grandmother?

The Queen breaks silence on Meghan and Harry’s birth



The meaning behind Harry & Meghan's daughter's name REVEALED

Harry & Meghan SLAMMED for copying Wills & Kate



Harry & Meghan are already facing backlash over their baby name



How Princess Diana is helping Meghan with motherhood

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepared for daughter Lili's arrival